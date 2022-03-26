Everyone should be doing backups, right? Especially if you run a SaaS business and store customers' data.

Coming up with a backup strategy can be complicated. Not only it can be terabytes of data. It can also be highly heterogeneous - meaning it's not just files and folders, but also databases, transaction logs, key-value stores, full-text search indexes, cloud-storage...

But that's not the biggest problem. The biggest mistake I've seen people make is - protecting themselves from the wrong disaster.

Ask yourself: What is that "data loss" you're protecting yourself from?

When someone says "data loss" engineers usually picture this:

Or this

Or, at least, this:

While in real life it's usually this:

We subconsciously focus on "movie-like" threats, like some evil hacker bringing down a server from his dark basement. Or hijacking and then deleting important data by using some secret NSA/CIA backdoor in the operating system. Or an earthquake destroying your datacenter.

While in real life it's probably something much more prosaic: untested code, a tired sysadmin, a user deleting their own files, a developer commiting code to the wrong branch, an angry ex-employee deleting stuff after being let go...

We've been running a SaaS helpdesk app for almost 10 years and we had our share of data losses. While no data was actually lost forever (we managed to recover every time), our humble stats goes like this:

3.3% - hardware failures (including hard drive damage)

- hardware failures (including hard drive damage) 1.6% - power failures (causing, well, same hardware failures from above)

- power failures (causing, well, same hardware failures from above) 6% - software failures, bugs and data corruption

- software failures, bugs and data corruption 50% - accidental deletion by a user

- accidental deletion by a user 33% - accidental deletion by our own engineers

Those #4 and #5 are the ones you should prepare yourself for. These are going to be your biggest threat. Not a hurricane, not an earthquake, not a hardware failure and not a hacker attack. And one of the most popular requests from customers is going to be "help, I just deleted something". Meaning, most of the time your "restore" procedure is not actually restoring lost data, but rolling it back to a previous state.

Now, I'm not saying you shouldn't protect yourself from viruses, attacks, shouldn't patch your servers or encrypt the data. I'm just saying your backup/restore procedure should be designed accordingly. Your data will probably be deleted by legit users in a legit workflow, and most backup/restore strategies are not ready for this.

Like, here's a phrase I've heard countless times:

"I don't need to backup Amazon S3 because Amazon S3 is like 99.99999-something durable"

Yeah, right. And because your users never delete anything by accident. And because your developers make zero mistakes when writing code.



Alex Yumashev

Alex has founded Jitbit in 2005 and is a software engineer passionate about customer support.

