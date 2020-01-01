Why we built this

As you might know Google has announced that going HTTPS will give you a minor ranking boost. Lots of folks rushed into buying SSL-certificates and switching to HTTPS. But after enabling SSL on your webserver - remember to test your pages for "absolute" URLs that point to unsecure content - images and scripts.

API

This page accepts hash-parameters like this: https://www.jitbit.com/sslcheck/#url=https://www.google.com/ , feel free to use.

